The Packers have a lot of work to do to replace the production from receiver Davante Adams after trading him to the Raiders in March.

One piece of that puzzle will be rookie receiver Christian Watson, who Green Bay selected with the 34th overall pick of the draft out of North Dakota State. It’s early, but Watson has already made a positive impression on one of his veteran teammates.

“He has the total package,” Randall Cobb said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ website. “Just being around him for the past week and seeing some of the things he can do, he has all the tools. He’s very gifted.”

Cobb added that he told Watson to “[j]ust enjoy the process and have fun with it, don’t get so caught up in your head and press and think that it’s going to happen overnight. Because it never does.”

Watson’s development into a quality receiver may not happen overnight, but the Packers need it to happen sooner than later. He caught 105 passes for 2,140 yards with 14 touchdowns in his 52 collegiate appearances, with 43 catches for 801 yards and seven TDs in 2021.

Randall Cobb: Christian Watson has the total package originally appeared on Pro Football Talk