Randall Cobb announces return to Green Bay

The much-discussed return of Randall Cobb to Green Bay is officially happening.

Cobb himself announced on Twitter that he is “COMING HOME,” with a picture of himself in a Packers uniform.

It has not yet been reported what the Packers are giving up to acquire Cobb in a trade with the Texans.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has never made a secret that he hasn’t been happy with the team’s personnel decisions at the wide receiver position, has been lobbying behind the scenes to get Cobb back. Cobb was drafted by the Packers in 2011 and played with them through 2018. He then spent 2019 in Dallas and 2020 in Houston.

In Cobb’s best season in Green Bay, in 2014, he caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns. It seems unlikely that he can approach that level of production again, but he should get plenty of playing time, while giving Rodgers both another receiver to throw to and a sense that he finally has a voice in the Packers’ personnel.

