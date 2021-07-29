The deal that led to wide receiver Randall Cobb‘s return to the Packers may have been the result of the offseason friction between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the organization, but that didn’t do anything to douse Cobb’s happiness about being back in Green Bay.

Cobb greeted reporters at a Thursday press conference by saying that he’d missed all of them while playing for the Cowboys and Texans in 2020. He then went on to say that the reunion with Rodgers was something both men had thought about since Cobb left the Packers as a free agent.

“We always hoped we’d have the opportunity to get back together,” Cobb said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Rodgers pushed buttons on the Green Bay end to make the deal happen as General Manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier in the day that it was something they pursued after he brought it up. Cobb is obviously on board and the Packers’ hope will be that it is the start of smoother sailing with their quarterback.

Randall Cobb “always hoped” he’d get back together with Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk