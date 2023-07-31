Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard practiced Sunday

Receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb practiced together for the first time since they joined the Jets.

Cobb passed his physical, and the Jets removed him from the physically unable to perform list. It cleared him to practice Sunday after working his way back from offseason ankle surgery.

Cobb, like Lazard, followed Aaron Rodgers from the Packers after spending 10 of 12 seasons in Green Bay. Cobb made 34 catches for 417 yards and a touchdown in 13 games last season.

Lazard returned to practice after missing three practices with muscle tightness.

He led the Packers with 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns last season.