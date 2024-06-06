Randal Kolo Muani says he ‘doesn’t intend’ to leave PSG

Randal Kolo Muani (25) has endured a tough debut campaign at the Parc des Princes, however, he “doesn’t intend” to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The France international joined for a staggering €95m from Eintracht Frankfurt on deadline day last summer. Naturally, therefore, there were high expectations of Kolo Muani, who after moving to the Bundesliga on a free transfer from FC Nantes the previous summer, had a price tag to live up to.

However, thus far, he has failed to do so, and he himself has admitted to feeling the pressure. In 40 appearances for PSG, he has netted just nine goals, registering six assists. He expects more of himself, the club expect more of him but his lack of form reportedly does not put his future in doubt. Despite the departure of Kylian Mbappé, Les Parisiens are keen to keep faith in Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos up front.

On Kolo Muani’s part, there is no question of a departure, as he told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. “There are no discussions at PSG regarding my future. I feel really good here and I don’t intend on leaving,” he said. Kolo Muani will be looking to return to form with France at this summer’s Euros, before taking that form into the next club campaign.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle