Randal Grichuk's diving catch

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Randal Grichuk charges to make a diving catch in center field to retire Maikel Franco in the 6th inning

Recommended Stories