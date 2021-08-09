Rand Paul goes after 'petty tyrant' Pelosi in pandemic protocol tirade

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) issued a rather bizarre video message on Sunday, coming down hard on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), mask mandates, and pandemic protocols affecting the in-person school year.

"It's time for us to resist. They can't arrest all of us," says Paul, thinking like a high school freshman attempting to convince his peers to skip class. "They can't keep all of your kids home from school. They can't keep every government building closed."

And despite his position in the Senate, where masks remained voluntary as of July 28 per guidance from Congress' attending physician, Paul goes on to decry "petty tyrant" Pelosi and her "drunk-with-power reign over the Capitol." He tells the speaker that he and his staff will make their own health choices, and will not comply with vaccine passports, mask mandates, or random COVID screening and testing.

Afterward, Paul notifies President Biden that "we will not accept [the CDC's] mandates," and baselessly calls the agency's mask guidelines "anti-science." He also threatens to delay or block the lawmaking process should the in-person school year or federal agency reopening be halted.

"We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads," Paul concludes. "Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom."

Watch the full clip below:

