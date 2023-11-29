'We ran out of time': Key moments from Monroe, East/WOI's dramatic playoff finales

CICERO — Monroe's Red Jackets were so outstanding this season, they had no clue how much the odds were stacked against them entering Saturday's state semifinals Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Section IV's Maine-Endwell (13-0) is not just a perennial state power. The Spartans have been New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship favorites for nearly 15 years. Monroe's crushing 29-24 loss to M-E's Spartans in the NYS Class B semifinals concluded just the first season beyond the Section V tournament for coach Terrell Cunningham's Red Jackets (11-1).

Maine-Endwell's current 34-game winning streak is astounding, but barely half of its own state record 62 straight victories from 2011-2014. That was the country's second longest win streak at the time. ESPN was filming a documentary on Maine-Endwell when South Park coach Tim Delaney's Sparks sparked an upset over the Spartans in the 2015 NYSPHSAA Class A semifinals. South Park became the first Buffalo Public School to win a state championship a week later.

Monroe was on a similar course. The Rochester City School District has never crowned a football state champion, not even a finalist. East/World of Inquiry (12-1) joined Monroe in last weekend's NYSPHSAA semifinals as the first RCSD teams to advance that far since East and Marshall in 1996. This season's Eagles were Section V champions for the first time in 18 years. This fall ended a 44-year section title drought for the Red Jackets.

""We were in position. ... You either get it done or you don't, and we didn't get it done," Cunningham said.

A tearful Monroe head coach Terrell Cunningham accepts their Class B State Semifinal plaque with his captains including Nahzier Wilson and Nahum Perry-Huggins.

Monroe 'ran out of time'

Monroe and Maine-Endwell played a whirlwind of a second half full of big moments in the Class B semis, including:

Monroe's Amaire Thompson thought he recovered a fumble that officials whistled incomplete.

Sophomore Messiah Hampton's two-point conversion catch that was ruled incomplete would have brought them within one.

Down 27-24, Robert Arnold — who leads the state with over 20 sacks — recovered a fumble at Monroe's 3-yard line.

Nothing was more impactful, though, than Maine-Endwell's ensuing safety. M-E's TJ Serkiz tackled Tahjmir Mullins in the end zone for a 29-24 lead with 9:54 remaining. The points didn't hurt as much as the six minutes coach Matt Gallagher's wishbone offense ate off the clock. If Arnold hadn't recover another fumble with under 4:00 remaining, the drive would have lasted longer.

Monroe star quarterback Khaya Moses engineered a drive to Maine-Endwell's 41-yard line, converting a fourth-and-9 along the way. But the Spartans' cover 4 defense that emphasized Hampton kept the Division I prospect from a reception across Monroe's final offensive plays. The drive stalled with 1:29 remaining.

Monroe assistant coach Bruce Blue hugs Amaire Thompson after their loss to Maine-Endwell, 29-24.

"I had a college coach once tell me, 'Sometimes you just run out of time,' and we ran out of time today," Cunningham said after the freezing semifinal at CN-S's Michael J. Bragman Athletic Complex.

Moses' three touchdown passes gave Monroe a 18-14 halftime lead. The 58-yard fourth-and-9 bomb Moses threw to Amari Colon was his 38th, breaking Aquinas' Jake Zembiec's previous record of 37 in 2015. Moses' 38 touchdown passes is also tied for the sixth highest total in NYS history.

Colon caught two touchdowns — he scored his third on a 41-yard run — and Landon McKnight caught the other. Nazhier Wilson's defense posted eight shutouts this fall and helped Monroe outscored teams 508-32 — nine more points was the result of a pick-six and a safety.

"As young men, I'm proud of every last one of my guys," Cunningham said. "I'm thankful to be able to spend the last three, four years with some of these guys and get to the point which we were today."

New @SecVFootball pass TD record now at 38. Khaya Moses took a big hit but found Amari Colon for this 58 yard TD on fourth down.@RoeFootball_ @RCSDRedJackets @RCSDMonroe up 18-14 2Q.@DandC @jjDandC pic.twitter.com/NbMrCelJAN — Marquel Slaughter🌊 (@MarquelSports) November 25, 2023

East/WOI faced 'super' power offense

Perrion Williams and Jeremiah Tucker's East/WOI Eagles hadn't faced a force like Whitesboro's boisterous, Ivy-League bound senior quarterback Kyle Meier all season.

Many longtime high school football coaches attending the Class A semifinal had never seen the offensive formations used by Oneida County's Section III champions either. East/WOI trailed by two shortly before halftime, but lost to Whitesboro 43-20 thanks to a power running attack.

Whitesboro's offensive line including Memphis Ferguson who is in front of Kyle Meier creates a clear path for Meier to run through during their semifinal game against East/World of Inquiry at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Whitesboro's go-to alignment featured a "super" power formation. Meier stood in shotgun with a tight end and trio of backs boxed beside him in the backfield. All four skill players simultaneously shifted for Meier to run behind the overloaded side, which was often opposite Tucker.

Meier mimicked Cam Newton with his play and amusements. He ran with speed and power throughout his 295-yard, six-total-touchdown night. He'd point at officials awaiting "touchdown" signals, and playfully shooed the ball away after scoring. It was as if Meier knew he was the best player on the field.

Meier's 80-yard touchdown on the opening play sparked Whitesboro's14-0 start. East/WOI managed to slow down the Dartmouth-bound Meier the rest of the first half with five defensive linemen. Williams, Tucker, Clauzel Moore, Deandre Leonard and Brandon Franklin were part of East's five man front. Anthony Hampton, Ervin Wiggins and Anthony Diaz cleaned up the second and third levels. Senior cornerback Tyrone Fisher broke up a touchdown pass. Meier found his groove again in the second half.

"You've got a bunch of seniors who are a bunch of leaders. Many coaches in the locker room," said James Vann, who co-coaches East/WOI with Steve Flagler. "It was an easy group to coach. ... We just hope this group passes on that work ethic down to the younger guys and we pick up where we left off next year."

EastWOIS Ervin Wiggins Jr. gets the handoff from quarterback Zymier Jackson.

East/WOI senior quarterback Zymier Jackson appears to have finished the season with the second most passing yards in Section V history. Jackson's 2,985 yards are just behind Aquinas' Jake Zembiec's 3,030 in 2015. Jackson's 27 touchdowns is the section's sixth highest total after Moses claimed the record.

East kicker Yusuf Abdi broke Section V's single season extra points record when he made his 64th PAT against Section VI's Clarence in regionals.

Pembroke's '11-man' offense

Pembroke celebrates winning its second straight NYSPHSAA 8-man Region Championship. Tyson Totten rushed for 401 yards and five touchdowns in a 36-0 win over Moravia on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at Cicero-North Syracuse.

What was the key to Pembroke (13-0) winning the NYSPHSAA 8-man region championship for a second straight season?

Dragons coach Brandon Ricci's offense plays "11-man football" up front. It helps having many blockers hovering around 300 pounds too.

In 8-man, teams must have three consecutive ineligible linemen, which can make the tackles eligible. JJ Gabbey, Ben Steinberg, Jayden Mast, Madden Perry, Hayden Williams and Jacob Johnson, however, have never run a route. They rotate on the line of scrimmage to double team, block on isolation plays and lead on counters. Fullback Caleb Felski — who led the defense to a shutout 36-0 win over Section IV's Moravia (12-1) on Friday — and lineman Octavius Martin align in the Wildcat backfield run to lead block for Tyson Totten.

Pembroke makes no qualms about running the same three plays. Why not with someone as gifted as Totten? The senior multi-sport star is a patient runner with speed to burn and he's tough to tackle. Totten rushed for 401 yards and five touchdowns Friday. In the region semifinals, Totten's 626 rushing yards was unprecedented, and his 10 touchdowns flirted with a 97-year-old NYS record. The 4,000 yards and 70 touchdowns Totten rushed for this season will be a chore to challenge.

"We get extra numbers by working that Wildcat," Ricci said. "It worked early in the season. I'd be a fool of a coach. If something's working why get cute? It carried us all the way to the end."

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Monroe, East were nearly RCSD's first NY football champs: How it ended