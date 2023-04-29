Ran Carthon, Mike Vrabel break down Day 2 of NFL Draft
Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon and coach Mike Vrabel break down their feelings after Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon and coach Mike Vrabel break down their feelings after Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Will Levis had a rough night in the green room, and he didn't come back for a second.
Here are the five biggest power moves teams made in the NFL Draft.
Jason McCourty had some things to say.
Here are the issues with ESPN's draft facsimile of win probability, which hogged some of the conversation surrounding Will Levis' slide.
Our No. 27 overall prospect is still available, as are nearly a quarter of the top 100.
Hooker dropped to No. 68 after he tore his ACL at the end of the 2022 season.
Seattle added seven players in exchange for not having to pay Russell Wilson.
Five tight ends were drafted in Round 2, but fantasy managers hoping for immediate results will be disappointed if history is our guide.
White was picked by the Patriots at No. 46 on Friday night.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Day 2 is under way from Kansas City.
The 49ers needed a kicker and they invested in one.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each second- and third-round pick from Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Will Levis wasn't a first-round pick, but many teams in the second round should be interested.
The Lakers bulldozed the Grizzlies.
The Colts were thrilled to land their new QB of the future.
There will be a Game 7 in Sacramento. Buckle up.
Giovani Bernard helped lead the Bengals to three straight playoff appearances to kick off his NFL career.
"We're extremely happy with J.B. and the job he's done."
The Eastern Conference’s second-seeded Celtics and third-seeded 76ers meet in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. Boston has won the last two playoff meetings by a total of 8-1.