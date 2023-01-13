The Titans will get a couple of General Manager interviews in before the start of the weekend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that team will be meeting with Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham on Friday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon will also be interviewing for the job.

Cunningham interviewed with the Cardinals on Thursday. Cunningham worked for the Ravens and Eagles before joining the Bears last year.

Arizona also requested an interview with Carthon, who has been in his current job since 2017. He was the director of pro personnel with the Rams for five years and has also worked as a scout for the Falcons.

Ran Carthon, Ian Cunningham to interview for Titans G.M. Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk