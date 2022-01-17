Ran Carthon completes interview with Giants

The Giants announced they have completed their interview with 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon.

Carthon, whose father is a former Giants player who helped the team win two Super Bowls, became the eighth candidate to interview for the team’s vacant General Manager position. The team also was scheduled to speak with 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters on Monday.

Carthon spoke with president John Mara, chairman Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara this morning by videoconference. Initial interviews with candidates are being conducted remotely.

Carthon, 40, is in his first season in his current role after serving four seasons as the club’s director of pro personnel. Carthon manages the pro scouting department.

Carthon joined the 49ers in 2017 after spending five seasons as the director of pro personnel for the Rams. Before that, he was a pro scout for the Falcons from 2008-11.

