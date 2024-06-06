Ramsay seals loan move to Maloney's Wigan

Scotland cap Calvin Ramsay says he felt an "instant connection" with manager Shaun Maloney before sealing a season-long loan move to Wigan Athletic from Liverpool.

Former Aberdeen full-back Ramsay will spend next term with the League One outfit after injury troubles curtailed his game-time during previous loan spells at Bolton and Preston.

The 20-year-old earned Aberdeen a club record £4.2m fee when he moved to Anfield on a five-year deal in June 2022, and made his Scotland debut later that year.

But he has featured just twice for the Reds amid fitness problems and is now looking to relaunch his career under former Scotland and Celtic forward Maloney.

Ramsay told the Wigan website: "I am over the moon. It happened quickly and I met the manager two weeks ago.

"I had a really good conversation, and there was an instant connection. I’m excited for the start of the season. It’s a good opportunity at a good club, and I am raring to go."