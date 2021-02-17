Rams WR Trishton Jackson looks explosive in offseason workout video

As a rookie in 2020, Trishton Jackson didn’t get on the field for the Rams. They were already deep at wide receiver with four players proving to be starting-caliber guys ahead of Jackson.

But being an undrafted rookie, it was a feat in its own right that he remained on the 53-man roster for the entire year. The Rams signed him after the draft out of Syracuse and while he was a healthy scratch every week, they weren’t comfortable cutting him in an attempt to put him on the practice squad.

Jackson still has plenty to do before he contributes in a meaningful way for the Rams, but he has potential after being a standout at Syracuse. Take a look at this video of Jackson working out recently, showing off his change-of-direction skills, explosiveness and route running.

Josh Reynolds is unlikely to return as a pending free agent, which could bump Jackson up the depth chart if he has a good showing in training camp. He probably won’t jump Van Jefferson for the No. 3 spot, but in 2020, Jefferson still earned reps as the No. 4 receiver.

At 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, Jackson isn’t the biggest wideout, but he does have the size required to play wide receiver in the NFL. It’s just a matter of putting it all together and proving himself with big plays in practice and games.