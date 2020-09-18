Rams WR Robert Woods gets a new deal that gives Allen Robinson more leverage

The Los Angeles Rams have given wide receiver Robert Woods a four-year, $68 million contract extension with $32 million guaranteed. This comes a couple of days after the Rams extended another wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, worth three-year, $48 million.

Per source Robert Woods gets a four-year extension, $32 million guaranteed, up to $68 million, with the Rams — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 18, 2020

A big winner in this deal is Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Bears are willing to offer Robinson $15 million to $16 million per year, but Robinson is looking for around $18 million per year. Woods is slated to make up to $17 million per year.

Woods is coming off a season where he totaled 1,134 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 90 receptions with one of the best offensive-minded coaches and a solid quarterback in Jared Goff. Robinson worked with questionable play-calling and below-average production at quarterback and finished the season with 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns on 98 receptions.

Robinson is coming off a better season in an offense where he is considered the only reliable offensive production. Thanks to the Rams, Woods’ contract gives the leverage to Robinson where he can get closer to that $18 million he is looking for.

