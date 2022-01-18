Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. makes playoff history, earns $500k in win vs. Cardinals

Odell Beckham Jr. caught a lot of criticism for being the supposed problem in the Cleveland Browns offense before he was released this season, but he’s looked like the playmaker many believed he still could be with the Los Angeles Rams. After a successful finish to the regular season in Los Angeles, Beckham got even better in the first round of the playoffs.

In Monday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, Beckham had as good a night as he’s had in a long time. Not only was it his first career playoff win, but he also made postseason history.

Oh, and he earned a check worth $500,000, too.

Odell Beckham Jr. caught four passes for 54 yards against the Cardinals.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Beckham is the first player in league history with a 30-yard catch and a 30-yard pass in the same playoff game. He had a 31-yard catch from Matthew Stafford and threw a 40-yard bomb to Cam Akers, doing it all for the Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the first player in NFL postseason history to have a 30-yard reception AND a 30-yard completion in the same game. pic.twitter.com/s4z1Dpdm0o — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 18, 2022

As for his $500,000, he earned that not by putting up big numbers against the Cardinals, but by the Rams winning. When he signed with Los Angeles, he took an incentive-heavy deal that was loaded with money tied to the Rams’ postseason success.

WILD-CARD WEEKEND: 32 things we learned from 2021 NFL wild-card round

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

Well, with a win over the Cardinals, he hit a $500,000 bonus and can earn another $750,000 with a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

Odell Beckham Jr earned a $500K incentive for winning tonights Wild Card game.💰



He can earn an additional $750K with a win next weekend in the Divisional round. 👀 pic.twitter.com/f5OI1buFA2 — Stadium (@Stadium) January 18, 2022

No one had a better night than Beckham, who’s thriving with his new team after a frustrating tenure with the Browns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. makes playoff history, earn $500k bonus