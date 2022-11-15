Rams WR Cooper Kupp to undergo surgery on high-ankle sprain

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay didn’t sound optimistic Sunday when asked about wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury.

"I just know it didn't look good, it didn't sound good,” McVay said after the Rams’ 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

On Tuesday, McVay announced Kupp has a high ankle sprain that will require surgery, which he will undergo Wednesday. He will be placed on the injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four games. The Rams are hopeful Kupp will return this season.

Kupp injured his ankle early in the fourth quarter when he attempted to catch a high pass from quarterback John Wolford near the Rams sideline. Kupp was undercut by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson and the wideout landed awkwardly on the turf.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

Kupp lay on the sideline in visible pain for a few moments before trainers helped him to the bench with the receiver unable to put any weight on his right leg. He did not return. He had three catches for minus-1 yard at the time of his injury.

Cooper Kupp reacts after being hit by Marco Wilson.

Kupp’s injury is a major blow to a Rams team (3-6) that’s had a difficult time on offense. The defending Super Bowl champions rank near the bottom of the league in total offense and points per game. Los Angeles has dropped three straight games and five of its last six. The Rams are last in the NFC West.

Kupp, the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl 56 MVP, is the team leader in targets (98), receptions (75), receiving yards (812) and touchdown receptions (six) this season. Kupp's 75 receptions are the second most in the NFL, and he's accounted for about 33 percent of the Rams' receptions. He’s had seven games this year with more than 75 receiving yards.

"He’s arguably the best receiver in the league," Wolford told reporters. "He's a great leader for us and we will definitely feel the impact of him not being out there."

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rams WR Cooper Kupp has high-ankle sprain that needs surgery