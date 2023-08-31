Rams WR Cooper Kupp has hamstring setback; considered day-to-day

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's return has met an obstacle. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a setback with his hamstring and is now considered day-to-day, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday.

The 30-year-old didn't appear to be practicing ahead of the announcement. He was on the field but not in uniform, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

He was working toward a return after missing the last six weeks of last season with a high ankle sprain. He sustained the initial injury in the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals when he landed awkwardly on an overthrown pass from backup quarterback John Wolford.

There was optimism about his health when he returned to practice in June and started getting back to speed during minicamp. But on Aug. 1, he sustained a hamstring injury during practice. He was described as being day to day a few days later, but eventually returned to practice at full capacity.

When announcing Kupp's most recent complication, McVay noted the Rams are "obviously a much better team when he's out there." Before his injury last season, the Super Bowl LVI MVP recorded 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns.

Kupp was recently voted a team captain by his teammates, along with quarterback Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein, Ernest Jones, Jordan Fuller and Ben Skowronek.

The team will hope to have him on the field for Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. A week ago, it seemed likely he would be on the field for that matchup, which will take place Sept. 10.

"Yeah, I feel like I am," Kupp said after a joint practice with the Denver Broncos when asked if felt like he was on pace to play in the season opener. Now, his status will have to be closely monitored.