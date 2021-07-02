Who is the Rams’ worst draft pick since 2006?

Every team in the league has had its share of misses in the NFL draft, and although the Los Angeles Rams have had a good track record in the last 15 years, they too have whiffed on a few prospects.

Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner looked back on the worst pick by every team in the NFL since 2006 and there were two obvious choices for the Rams: Greg Robinson in 2014 or Jason Smith in 2009.

Both were the No. 2 overall picks in their respective drafts, and both flopped with the Rams in only three seasons. Renner went with Robinson, who started 42 games from 2014-2016 but never played at a high level.

This one is hotly contested between Robinson and fellow No. 2 overall pick Jason Smith. Robinson’s crash and burn is more regrettable simply because of how loaded the 2014 class was — I still think about what a Rams defense with Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald would have looked like.

The Rams traded Robinson to the Lions in 2017, ending his tenure in Los Angeles. He then joined the Browns in 2018 and played two seasons in Cleveland, starting 22 games – including 14 in 2019.

However, he did not play in 2020. He and former NFL wide receiver Quan Bray were stopped by border patrol last February and arrested for allegedly being in possession of 157 pounds of marijuana. Robinson is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.