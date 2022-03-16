Rams working to re-sign Von Miller, convinced he’ll be back in L.A.

Von Miller has yet to make his decision in free agency, but it seems like there’s a good chance he’ll be back in a Rams uniform next season. According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams are working to re-sign Miller, and while a deal isn’t done yet, the team is convinced he’ll be back in Los Angeles.

Miller has had his share of suitors in his first run through free agency, including the Broncos, Browns and Cowboys. But the Rams have made him a priority and the end result should be him remaining with the defending champions.

That would be a huge signing for the Rams, keeping their pass-rush trio of Miller, Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd intact for 2022 – assuming Donald returns and doesn’t retire.

What’s next in the pass-rush world? The #Rams are working to bring pass-rusher Von Miller back, sources say. Nothing done. Other teams are still pushing. But they are convinced he’s headed back to the champs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Last season, Miller had five sacks in eight regular-season games with the Rams and another four sacks in four playoff games. He played a pivotal role in their Super Bowl run, bringing down Joe Burrow twice in the Rams’ win over the Bengals last month.