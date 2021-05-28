Rams working Austin Corbett at center

After Austin Blythe decided to leave Los Angeles for Kansas City in free agency, the Rams elected not to select a center with one of their nine draft picks.

Head coach Sean McVay said even before the draft that the team didn’t feel like it had to draft someone at the position. And now it’s becoming more clear why.

At OTAs this week, former starting right guard Austin Corbett has been working at center with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Rams acquired Corbett from the Browns via trade in 2019. He started seven games at left guard that season before taking over as the full-time right guard in 2020.

“He and Matthew have established a nice rapport together,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “I know that Austin can play really well at guard, and we’re going to continue to see what it looks like at center and try to find the best combination of five to play up front.”

The Rams also have Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton as options for center. Of the two, Allen is the only one with starting experience with nine games from 2019.

Rams working Austin Corbett at center originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

