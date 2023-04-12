Rams worked out Pro Bowl long snapper Tyler Ott

It’s mid-April and the Los Angeles Rams don’t have a single specialist on the roster. They lost their kicker, punter and long snapper in free agency and haven’t replaced any of them. They’re beginning to look at the long snapper market, however.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams worked out former Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott on Tuesday. Ott had been with the Seahawks since 2017 but became a free agent this offseason and remains available after missing the entire 2022 season. He previously played for the Giants and Bengals, as well, entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Ott made the Pro Bowl in 2020 when he played all 16 games for the Seahawks. It was the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.

#Rams worked out Tyler Ott — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire