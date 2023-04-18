Rams won't get much in pending trade of receiver Allen Robinson to Steelers

Rams receiver Allen Robinson kneels in the end zone after catching a touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16 at SoFi Stadium. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Rams are in the process of finalizing a trade that would send receiver Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

Robinson is scheduled to have a physical with the Steelers on Wednesday. If the Steelers clear him the trade would be completed, said the person who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly about a transaction that is not official.

Robinson was due to earn $10 million and carry a salary-cap number of just more than $18 million, according to overthecap.com.

According to reports, the teams would swap seventh-round draft picks, and the Steelers would pay only $5 million of Robinson’s remaining compensation.

The trade qualifies as an acknowledgment by the Rams that they miscalculated when they signed Robinson as a free agent in March 2022, and then traded Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson, 29, caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns before suffering a foot injury that required surgery and forced him to sit out the last seven games.

Robinson, a three-time 1,000-yard receiver in his previous eight NFL seasons, was handicapped in part by the Rams’ decision to not have quarterback Matthew Stafford throw passes during offseason workouts or much of training camp because of tendinitis in his right elbow.

That decision probably prevented Robinson from building a strong rapport with Stafford.

After the season, the Rams gave Robinson permission to explore a trade.

Robinson is the latest high-priced 2022 starter to be released or traded since the Rams finished 5-12, the worst season-after performance by a Super Bowl champion in league history.

The Rams released linebacker Bobby Wagner and edge rusher Leonard Floyd, and traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Woods, 30, caught 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans. He was released in February and signed with the Houston Texans.

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who did not play last season after suffering a knee injury during the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory, recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Robinson’s departure would leave the Rams with receivers Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell.

