Rams won’t tender Bryce Perkins, still open to bringing him back
The Los Angeles Rams have shown they value Bryce Perkins since signing him as an undrafted free agent, keeping him on the 53-man roster the last two seasons. He’s now a restricted free agent and though the Rams could easily keep him on the roster for $2.6 million, they’re choosing not to do so.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams won’t tender Perkins as a restricted free agent, but they are open to bringing him back at a lower price than the $2.6 million figure.
Perkins was the Rams’ No. 3 quarterback last season and was active for five games, making one start. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 161 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Perkins is a terrific athlete at quarterback, which we’ve seen countless times in the preseason. He still needs work as a passer, but Sean McVay is clearly confident that he can develop into a backup.
It wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if the Rams and Perkins end up with a new contract for him to return in 2023.
