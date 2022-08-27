Rams won’t reveal punishment for Aaron Donald after fight with Bengals

It was only fair to wonder if Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald would see some sort of punishment after swinging helmets at Cincinnati Bengals players multiple times during the brawl that broke out on the second day of joint practices.

If that happens, it will be kept a secret, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler: “A #Rams source says the team will handle the matter of Thursday’s practice fight with the Bengals internally, with any potential discipline to remain private.”

Another report suggested that while the NFL has no jurisdiction over what happens during practices, the league could still discipline the Rams for failing to control their players.

But with the Rams choosing to handle things internally, it seems to confirm that they won’t actually go as far as suspending their defensive star for obvious reasons, no matter how dangerous his actions were.

