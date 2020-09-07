Rams won’t name starting RB but are ‘going to ask a lot’ of Cam Akers

All eyes will be on the running back position when the Rams offense trots out on the field for the first time on Sunday night against the Cowboys – not because it’ll be weird to see someone besides Todd Gurley behind Jared Goff, but because everyone is interested to see who the starter is.

It could be rookie Cam Akers, who the team drafted in the second round, but Malcolm Brown is the experienced veteran who’s excellent in pass protection and capable as a receiver. Even if Brown gets the call as the “starter” by title in Week 1, Akers will be involved.

#Rams coach Sean McVay, having fun with the question of who'll start at running back Sunday: "We might go with five wides and no backs, or we might go with all three backs on the field and then two other skill guys. You never know, Kevin." He's got that last part right. — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) September 7, 2020





McVay said Monday that the Rams are “going to ask a lot of him” in Week 1 despite Akers being a young player.

Rams RB Cam Akers should get plenty of work Sunday in his NFL debut, Sean McVay says: He’s a young player, but we’re going to ask a lot of him." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) September 7, 2020





Akers has been getting first-team reps in practice and in the Rams’ two scrimmages, splitting time with Brown. Darrell Henderson Jr. could be available in the season opener, but even if he’s recovered from his hamstring strain, he won’t get as many chances as Akers and Brown.

Fantasy owners are dying to know how the Rams divvy up the touches at running back, but in all likelihood, Akers should be the guy by season’s end. It’s just a matter of him getting up to speed and acclimated to the NFL.