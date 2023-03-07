Rams won’t use franchise or transition tag on K Matt Gay

The Los Angeles Rams don’t have many franchise tag candidates this year, but kicker Matt Gay is certainly one player who should’ve garnered consideration. However, the team isn’t going to use the tag on their stud kicker.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Rams won’t use the franchise or transition tag on Gay this offseason with the deadline looming at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. That suggests the Rams will try to work out a long-term deal with Gay or potentially let him test the waters of free agency, which begins on March 15.

As Garafolo notes in his tweet below, Gay is one of the best kickers in the NFL, making 60 of his 64 field goal attempts in the last two years.

The #Rams are not using the franchise or transition tag on K Matt Gay, source says. One of the most accurate kickers in the league the last few years (60-for-64 in FG attempts the last two), the 2021 Pro Bowl selection is expected to have significant interest as a free agent. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2023

