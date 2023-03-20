What Bucs fans can expect from new DT Greg Gaines

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new defensive tackle, and he could be a big contributor for head coach and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

The Bucs signed Greg Gaines at the beginning of the free agency, shoring up the team’s defensive line depth after the departure of Rakeem Nunez-Roches. Gaines played for the Rams for the first four years of his career, and he’s reuniting with some former teammates from his college days — he played with both Vita Vea and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at Washington.

Bucs Wire spoke to Rams Wire managing editor Cameron DaSilva about Gaines’ impact in Los Angeles and what he could do for the Buccaneers going forward. Take a look at our conversation below:

Gaines will likely be looking to take a depth role in Tampa Bay. How did he excel in that rotational role in Los Angeles?

DaSilva: He was great in that role for his first two years, not playing the majority of the snaps. He brings value as a pass rusher, so specifically on third down, he can help the defense by providing some pressure on the interior. That’s not something most nose tackles can do. If the Bucs use him more on first and second down than third, he’ll absolutely provide value as a run-stopper in the middle, eating up blocks and allowing the linebackers to find clearer paths to ball carriers.

What are Gaines' strengths and weaknesses?

DaSilva: I would say his biggest strength is his pass-rushing ability. He’s quicker than most nose tackles, which can be tough for bigger, slower centers and guards. That allows him to slip into the backfield rather quickly, disrupting running plays and rerouting ball carriers to the outside.

As far as his weaknesses, he can struggle to disengage from blocks sometimes because he is slightly undersized and doesn’t have great length for a nose tackle.

Do you think he could potentially be a starting-caliber player?

DaSilva: He certainly can be a starting-caliber player. He was with the Rams the last year and a half. After he took over as the start midway through the 2021 season, he never played less than 81% of the defensive snaps in a game – including the playoffs. He dealt with injury in 2022, but he played at least 80% of the snaps in nine games last season. Gaines is an underrated defensive lineman and deserves to be a starter.

Will Rams fans be sad to see him go?

DaSilva: Oh yeah. He was a fan favorite because of his talent on the field and his personality off it. He was a lovable player who always made for some great mic’d-up videos, joking around often with his teammates and coaches. Rams fans are going to miss seeing Gaines in the middle of the defensive line next year.

