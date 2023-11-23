Rams Wire analyst discusses Lincoln Riley’s job security, USC 2024 QB, and D coordinator

There are a lot of big stories to talk about at USC football. Rams Wire analyst Brock Vierra tackles them all in the latest installment of our conversation.

Trojans Wire: Is Lincoln Riley on the hot seat next season?

Vierra: Not at all, USC has gone through coach after coach trying to replace Pete Carroll. Riley is in the second year of a massive contract, went to the Pac-12 title game in his first year, and had USC on the doorstep of a national title. He is fine. To this question I say, if not Riley, then who?

Trojans Wire: Who starts at quarterback next year: Miller Moss, Malachi Nelson, or a transfer quarterback for 2024 ?

Vierra: I need to see more from both because neither have impressed me from the limited play they’ve put on film. In my opinion, if you don’t have a moral compass, Jayden De Laura should be available. However if things go sour in Westwood, Dante Moore in cardinal (and gold) would be a perfect fit and possibly Cameron Ward of Washington State.

Trojans Wire: Who should USC get as its next defensive coordinator?

Vierra: Rocky Long. I know that outside of New Mexico and San Diego, Rocky Long isn’t a name that pops off the page, but Long is one of the best defensive minds in college football.

He built very competitive defenses with the Aztecs and Lobos. When you consider that USC doesn’t prioritize defense in terms of scholarship allocation, the Trojans need someone who can make the most out of less. That’s Long. Remember he helped develop Brian Urlacher at New Mexico, so he is a teacher and a strategist.

