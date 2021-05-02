Rams’ winners and losers from the 2021 NFL draft

The NFL draft has a major impact on all 32 rosters each year, with newcomers joining the mix to potentially unseat veterans. The rookies will have to earn their spots, especially in the Rams’ case with no first-round pick being made.

Los Angeles had holes to fill and competitions to create, which the front office certainly did with some of its picks on Friday and Saturday. The Rams added players who will compete early in their careers, potentially taking over starting jobs from returning players.

Looking at the Rams’ roster and the nine players they just drafted, there were both winners and losers. Some players will benefit from the Rams’ moves – like Matthew Stafford and the offensive line – while others will have to compete to keep their jobs.

Winner: Matthew Stafford

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Stafford has really been the winner of the entire offseason for the Rams thanks to the team surrounding him with a wealth of talent. After signing DeSean Jackson, the Rams drafted Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris. Atwell is another burner like Jackson who should rack up big yards after the catch for the Rams. Harris is a 6-foot-5 tight end with 4.39 speed, making him a threat down the seam. Stafford and Brandon Pettigrew meshed well in Detroit, as did the QB and T.J. Hockenson. So in time, he could be that big, athletic tight end for Stafford. As of now, Stafford looks like a quarterback poised to throw for more than 5,000 yards.

Loser: Brycen Hopkins

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Last year, the Rams drafted tight end Brycen Hopkins in the fourth round. He’s also 6-foot-5 and ran a 4.66 in the 40, making him a similar player to Harris. It goes without saying that the Rams’ decision to draft Harris is probably bad news for Hopkins. He didn’t contribute at all as a rookie behind Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett, and there are no indications that he’s prepared for a starting role in 2021. Harris has a chance to push him for snaps as TE2 in certain packages on offense, though they both have a lot of developing to do before they become legitimate weapons for Los Angeles.

Winners: Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Not. One. Lineman. Drafted. The interior offensive line was seen as the Rams’ biggest need coming into the draft after Austin Blythe left in free agency, but they completely ignored center and guard despite having great options available to them in the second and third rounds. Creed Humphrey was there. Quinn Meinerz was there. Kendrick Green and Josh Myers were there too. But the Rams passed, and then passed again, and then again. The only addition they made at center was after the draft by agreeing to sign Jordan Meredith from Western Kentucky. Otherwise, center was not a priority for the Rams. That’s a huge vote of confidence for both Allen and Shelton, who are the top centers on the depth chart right now – besides Austin Corbett, who has the ability to move inside to center, too.

Loser: Micah Kiser

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With their second pick in the draft, the Rams took linebacker Ernest Jones. Who was his pro comparison from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein? You guessed it: Kiser. The Rams would rather not have two very similar linebackers on the field together, which means Jones could have a good chance to beat out Kiser for one of the starting spots inside, while Travin Howard might claim the other as the weakside linebacker. Kiser had his moments last season, including a Defensive Player of the Week award, but he also suffered a few injuries and didn’t get a chance to play on defense after he returned for the playoffs. Jones has greater potential as a linebacker than Kiser, but the camp competition will likely decide who starts and who will be a backup.

Winner: Raheem Morris

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Morris inherited the No. 1 defense in the NFL, which is headlined by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. The Rams gave McVay plenty of weapons on offense in this draft, but they didn’t turn their back to Morris. The first-year defensive coordinator will have Ernest Jones, Bobby Brown III, Robert Rochell, Earnest Brown IV and Chris Garrett to work with. It’s not a star-studded group, but one that gives Morris some options. Rochell is a ball hawk in the secondary, capable of playing in the slot or outside. Bobby Brown is a young and raw defensive lineman who has good potential at just 20 years old. Earnest Brown has good length for a 5-technique, and Garrett was arguably the best defensive player in Division II from 2018-2019 before his school didn’t play in 2020. And with Jones being the team’s second pick, it gives Morris a solid, smart linebacker in the middle.

Loser: David Long Jr.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Rams were always likely to draft a cornerback after Troy Hill left in free agency, even though they just took Long in the third round two years ago. The fact that they drafted Rochell in the fourth round doesn’t mean he’ll immediately be the starter or that Long has no chance to contribute as a rookie, but it’s also not a good sign for Long. Rochell, Long, Terrell Burgess and even Donte Deayon might all have the chance to compete for reps at the nickel spot. Long has played limited snaps in his first two seasons and unless he impresses coaches in camp and the preseason, he might run out of time in Los Angeles. Rochell is a ballhawk with elite athleticism. Long is decent in man coverage, but he’s not nearly as fast or rangy as Rochell. This could be a fun battle in camp this summer.

Winners: Rams’ backup tackles

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Just as the interior linemen were winners in this one, so too were the team’s backup tackles. That group includes Joe Noteboom, Bobby Evans, David Edwards and Tremayne Anchrum, all of whom could get the chance to replace Whitworth down the line when he retires. The Rams could’ve easily taken one of the top tackles available in Round 2 or 3 when Jalen Mayfield, Brady Christensen and James Hudson were on the board, but they gave their backups a strong vote of confidence as potential heirs to Whitworth’s throne. Noteboom is entering the final year of his contract, however, so if the Rams see him as Whitworth’s replacement, he’ll need an extension. Evans, Edwards and Anchrum are all signed for the next few years, so the coaching staff will get a long look at their potential.

