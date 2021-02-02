Rams win Stafford sweepstakes, KC vs. TB preview and DFS guide

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and Liz Loza are here to discuss Matt Stafford packing his bags for Los Angeles and preview Yahoo's DFS game for this Sunday's matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

First up, Andy and Liz look at Matt Stafford's trade to the Los Angeles Rams. Will Stafford's big arm be a match for Sean McVay's offense? Can Jared Goff redeem himself in Detroit with less pressure? How do we feel about Cam Akers and D'Andre Swift with new signal callers?

And apparently there happens to be a somewhat important football game this weekend. Liz and Andy handicap the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and also give their tips and strategy for Yahoo's newly-launched DFS matchup for the big game. Players will be working with a $200 budget looking to fill 5 positions from any position on the field, with one of those players designated a 'Superstar' with 1.5X Multiplier with 4 Flex spots. Should you load up on Patrick Mahomes ($81), Tom Brady ($70), or seek value with picks like Scotty Miller ($11) and Sammy Watkins ($17)?

As usual, this week’s odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

(Odds are subject to change before gametime.)

