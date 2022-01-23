Rams win epic game vs. Buccaneers, 30-27: Everything we know from Sunday’s wild shootout

For the first 40 minutes of the game, it looked like the Los Angeles Rams were going to cruise to an easy win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They led 27-3 in the third quarter, completely dominating on both sides of the ball.

Then the mistakes piled up. Cooper Kupp fumbled the ball, a snap sailed past Matthew Stafford and was recovered by the Buccaneers, and Matt Gay left a 47-yard field goal short with a chance to give the Rams a 17-point lead.

But that’s not all. Jalen Ramsey gave up a 55-yard touchdown to Mike Evans to make it a one-score game, then on the next drive, Cam Akers fumbled it for the second time and the ball was recovered by Tampa Bay. All of those miscues kept the Buccaneers in the game after it seemed like they had no chance whatsoever to come back.

The Buccaneers tied it with 42 seconds left but Stafford and Kupp saved the day with a clutch 44-yard completion deep down the field to set up Gay’s 30-yard game-winning field goal.

Here’s a recap of the wild ride that was Rams-Bucs on Sunday.

Final score: Rams 30, Buccaneers 27

Game notes

This was a complete beatdown for almost three quarters. The Rams went up 3-0 early and pushed it to 10-0 after two possessions, never relinquishing that lead for the entire game. The defense held Tampa Bay to 133 yards in the first half with Brady only throwing for 112 yards and an interception on his first 23 attempts. The Buccaneers tied it late in the fourth quarter, but they left 42 seconds on the clock and allowed the Rams to march down the field to set up a game-winning field goal.

Stafford played brilliantly once again in his second playoff game with the Rams. He rarely missed his target and made some terrific throws, including a few darts to Odell Beckham Jr. for first downs. For a guy who turned the ball over eight times in four games to end the season, he was as good as ever in this one. And his 44-yard bomb to Kupp was the biggest play of the game.

Special teams has actually become a strength for the Rams. Johnny Hekker was fantastic in the punting game, pinning the Bucs at their 5-yard line once and he should’ve had another one inside the 5 but Ben Skowronek couldn’t corral it. Brandon Powell’s 33-yard punt return set up the Rams’ third touchdown of the day, as well.

Fumbles prevented the Rams from putting the Bucs away much earlier. Cam Akers coughed it up at the 1-yard line before halftime and Cooper Kupp put it on the ground toward the end of the third quarter, leading to a touchdown by the Buccaneers. They lost four fumbles in the game, yet they managed to somehow hold on for the win.

Despite being without Andrew Whitworth, the Rams’ offensive line rose to the occasion against a great Buccaneers front. Stafford barely faced any pressure and Joe Noteboom was a stud at left tackle. The running game wasn’t as productive as it was last week, but this was a tough defensive front to run against.

A bizarre rule saved the Rams in the fourth quarter after Brady’s fourth-down pass for Mike Evans fell incomplete. Eric Weddle hit the receiver up high and drew a flag, but because the ball had already hit the ground a split-second before the hit, it was ruled a dead-ball foul. The turnover on downs stood and the Rams were penalized 15 yards after the play, preventing the fourth-down conversion.

Three plays in the fourth quarter kept the Buccaneers in this game. Brian Allen sailed a snap past Stafford and gave the ball back to Tampa Bay after Von Miller’s strip-sack, a rare mistake by the Rams’ center. Then with less than seven minutes left, Matt Gay left a 47-yard field goal short, keeping the Rams’ lead to only 14 points. And finally, Akers’ second fumble of the game gave the Buccaneers the ball back with about two minutes left and only down seven points.

If not for Kupp’s 44-yard reception with 28 seconds left in the game, the Rams very well may have lost this one in overtime. It was the biggest throw of Stafford’s career, a defining moment for the Rams’ quarterback.

It was over when...

… Gay’s 30-yard field goal went through the uprights – and not a second sooner. Despite the Rams leading 27-3 in the third quarter, this game was never over. They miraculously pulled off the victory with Gay’s game-winner,

3 stars of the game

No. 3 star: Aaron Donald – 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 PBU

No. 2 star: Von Miller – 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF

No. 1 star: Matthew Stafford – 28-for-38, 366 yards, 2 TD

Play of the game

Kupp made the biggest play of the afternoon when it seemed like the game was headed to overtime. He blew by the Buccaneers secondary deep down the middle and beat Antoine Winfield Jr. for a 44-yard gain, going down at Tampa Bay’s 12-yard line. It was a game-saving play by the NFL’s best receiver and a terrific throw from Stafford.

What's next?

The Rams will face the 49ers for the third time this season, this time with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. They’ll host their division rivals in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, seeking to snap their six-game losing streak to San Francisco.

The 49ers beat the Packers in the divisional round on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the NFC title game, a shockingly deep playoff run for the team that faced elimination against the Rams in Week 18 when they trailed by 17 points.

