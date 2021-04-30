Rams were ‘never serious contenders’ to trade for Aaron Rodgers

It was reported after the Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford in January that they made a run at Aaron Rodgers. But according to general manager Les Snead, it wasn’t much of a run, but rather an inquiry.

With Rodgers unhappy in Green Bay and a bombshell dropping on Thursday that he doesn’t want to return to the Packers, Snead was asked about the Rams’ pursuit of the 2020 NFL MVP after the first round of the draft.

Snead said the Rams were “never serious contenders” for Rodgers and didn’t get the sense that he was ever truly available – which may have changed now.

"We were never serious contenders" for Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason, Rams GM Les Snead says. Won't give any more details, but: "I don't think he was ever available. I guess he is today. I kinda haven't followed that drama." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 30, 2021

The Rams would’ve loved to acquire Rodgers, as would just about every other team in the NFL. But considering they gave up two first-round picks for Stafford, the cost to land Rodgers would’ve been even greater.

The Packers have remained adamant that they won’t trade their quarterback, but their recent drafting has done nothing to appease Rodgers. After taking Jordan Love in the first round last year, the Packers took a cornerback, Eric Stokes, on Thursday night instead of giving Rodgers a playmaker at wide receiver.