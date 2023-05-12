Rams were handed a brutal scheduling quirk in 2023

The road for the Rams in 2023 is not going to be easy, facing seven teams that made the playoffs last season – including the Eagles, Bengals and Cowboys. They also have a brutal travel schedule, flying the fourth-most miles of any team in the NFL.

For a team that went 5-12 last season, some expected the Rams to have an easier slate than they do, but this is just the way their schedule broke down. They’ll be at a disadvantage when it comes to rest in four of their games, too.

As pointed out by ProFootballTalk, the Rams and 49ers will each face four teams coming off bye weeks. That’s two more than any other team in the NFL.

The Rams’ freshly rested opponents will be the Steelers in Week 7, Dallas in Week 8, the Ravens in Week 14 and the Commanders in Week 15. So in two instances, the Rams will face opponents in consecutive weeks following a bye.

That’s a clear advantage for the opponent because they’ll have had extra time to not only rest and recover, but also to prepare for the Rams. Los Angeles will need to be at its best in those four games because they could prove to be pivotal matchups, especially the two late in the season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire