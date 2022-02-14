The Rams went all-in to win Super Bowl LVI, and their superstar roster delivered

Yahoo Sports' Liz Loza, Shalise Manza Young and Charles Robinson discuss how the Rams built their Super Bowl winning team differently. The Rams have not made a first round pick since 2016, and don't own a first round pick until 2024. Instead, they traded picks for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller, and signed Odell Beckham Jr. and it worked. However, it was homegrown wide receiver Cooper Kupp that delivered when it meant the most. Did Kupp just cap off the greatest season we've ever seen from a wide receiver with the Super Bowl MVP Award? Can the Rams keep this roster together to run it back next season? Or will the price tag for their superstar talent require a makeover?