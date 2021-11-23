Rams are a week away from designating Justin Hollins to return from IR

Justin Hollins ascended to a starting role this season, replacing Samson Ebukam opposite Leonard Floyd. He unfortunately suffered a pectoral injury in Week 3 against the Bucs and was placed on injured reserve. He was slated to miss 8-10 weeks and is now nearing his return after making good progress in his rehab.

Sean McVay said Monday that the Rams are a week away from designating Hollins to return, which would begin the 21-day window for him to practice and eventually be activated off IR. That’s great news because upon his return, he’ll give the Rams yet another impactful pass rusher to go with Floyd, Von Miller, Terrell Lewis and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

Sean McVay said the Rams are a week away from starting the 21-day clock/window to return for OLB Justin Hollins, who has been on IR since Sept. 28 with a pec injury. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 23, 2021

Hollins had two sacks and a tackle for a loss in his first three games of the season before getting hurt, stepping up as a run defender in addition to rushing the passer off the edge.