Rams Week 9 snap counts: Skowronek ahead of Jefferson, Akers is RB3 in return

The Rams trotted out their eighth starting offensive line combination in eight games this season when they faced the Buccaneers on Sunday. It’s an example of how banged up this team is, needing to rely on so many backups throughout the year.

The same has gone for the secondary, with several starters going down. For the most part, the team is getting healthier, but there are still too many role players getting significant playing time out of necessity.

Here’s how the snap counts broke down in Week 9, with an interesting development at wide receiver and corner.

Offense

Four of the Rams’ five starting offensive linemen played all 57 snaps, with the exception of Alaric Jackson. He suffered a knee injury and missed five snaps, with Ty Nsekhe filling in for him.

Cooper Kupp played every snap once again. Allen Robinson was the No. 2 receiver with an 89% snap share, but it was Ben Skowronek who got No. 3 receiver reps. He played 65% of the snaps compared to Van Jefferson, who only played 20 snaps (35%) after playing 53% last week. Brandon Powell only got five plays in.

Darrell Henderson Jr. remains the top running back, playing 49% of the snaps. Malcolm Brown was the No. 2 back with a 28% snap share, while Cam Akers played just 11 snaps in his return, carrying it five times for 3 yards.

Tyler Higbee played 45 of the 57 snaps as the top tight end, with Brycen Hopkins being the backup with a 25% snap share.

Defense

The usual defenders played every snap again this week, and Troy Hill nearly joined the group of Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp. In his second game back from IR, Hill played 99% as the No. 2 cornerback, supplanting Derion Kendrick who is now the No. 3 corner. David Long Jr. was the dime back, playing 33%.

Aaron Donald only sat out nine of the whopping 84 defensive snaps the Rams faced. Greg Gaines played 60% of the snaps, with A’Shawn Robinson (55%) and Marquise Copeland (25%) rounding out the defensive line. The Rams didn’t give Michael Hoecht any reps.

Story continues

Ernest Jones played a little less than usual, getting on the field for 57% of the snaps. That’s likely because of how pass-heavy the Bucs were, leading to more nickel and dime packages.

Terrell Lewis has overtaken Justin Hollins as the No. 2 OLB. he played54 snaps compared to Hollins’ 39.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire