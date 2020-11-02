Rams Week 8 snap counts: Brown leads RBs, OLB rotation remains fluid

The Los Angeles Rams were tripped up by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon, losing what was a classic trap game in Week 8. Despite outgaining the Dolphins by 326 yards, they still lost 28-17.

That’s what happens when you turn the ball over four times and allow a punt return for a touchdown.

On the field, the Rams didn’t play anywhere close to their standard, though it wasn’t for a lack of talent. They had almost their full cast of playmakers, except for Jalen Ramsey and Darrell Henderson, who missed the second half with an injury.

Coming out of the loss, let’s take a look at the snap counts to see how the playing time broke down at cornerback and running back, as well as every other position group.