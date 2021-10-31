Rams Week 8 inactives: Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell active vs. Texans

It was a rough week for injuries for the Rams heading into Sunday’s game against the Texans, with six starters missing at least one day of practice. Sean McVay ruled out Andrew Whitworth and Sebastian Joseph-Day on Friday, listing three others as questionable.

Fortunately, all three are active against Houston: Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell and Jordan Fuller will all play today. There are no other surprises on the Rams’ list of inactives, as Brycen Hopkins remains a healthy scratch, along with Chris Garrett, Bryce Perkins and Tremayne Anchrum.

On a more positive note, Bobby Brown III is active for the first time all season. He could help fill in for Joseph-Day at nose tackle and in the defensive line rotation.

Kendall Blanton was signed to the 53-man roster Saturday and he’s active against the Texans. He’ll likely be the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee, just as he was last week.

