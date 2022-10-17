Rams Week 6 snap counts: Greg Gaines’ role shrinks vs. Panthers

People raved about the Los Angeles Rams’ depth before the season began, particularly at wide receiver and in the secondary. That depth has been tested at several positions due to injury, leading to more opportunities for backups.

Against the Panthers on Sunday, the Rams mixed things up once again. Darrell Henderson Jr. took over for Cam Akers, and Greg Gaines saw his role dissipate for whatever reason.

Here are the snap counts from Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Offense

Joe Noteboom was limited to just nine snaps at left tackle before getting hurt. Alaric Jackson then moved from right guard to left tackle, and Oday Aboushi slid into the lineup at right guard. The other three linemen played every snap.

Darrell Henderson Jr. owned the backfield, playing 71% of the snaps. Malcolm Brown played 25% and Ronnie Rivers played the other 5% in his Rams debut.

Tyler Higbee only played 78% of the snaps, giving way to Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins, who played 10 and nine snaps, respectively.

Ben Skowronek remains the No. 3 receiver, playing 68%, but Brandon Powell’s role grew as he played 38% of the snaps. Tutu Atwell only played two snaps total.

Defense

Four members of the secondary played every snap: Nick Scott, Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp and Derion Kendrick. That could change after the bye if Troy Hill and Cobie Durant return. David Long Jr. was the nickel corner, playing 31%. Grant Haley didn’t play a defensive snap after getting hurt on special teams.

Aaron Donald played his usual share of snaps at 80%, followed by A’Shawn Robinson (73%) on the defensive line. Greg Gaines’ role shockingly disappeared and there was no injury reported for the starting nose tackle. Marquise Copeland seems to have overtaken him after playing 55% of the snaps.

Leonard Floyd was the Rams’ primary edge rusher, while Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis continue to evenly split snaps on the other side. Takk McKinley was limited to just six snaps.

