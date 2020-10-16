Rams Week 6 injury report: Micah Kiser questionable but expected to play

The Los Angeles Rams are just a couple of days away from taking on the San Francisco 49ers as they get ready for their first NFC West matchup of the season. They practiced for the final time of the week on Friday, continuing their preparation and game-planning for San Francisco.

Micah Kiser and Bobby Evans were limited on Wednesday to start the week, but both of them full participants on Friday and are good to go.

Kiser is listed as questionable, but Sean McVay expects him to play against the 49ers. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who is going on injured reserve with an elbow injury, has been ruled out, of course.

Here’s the full injury report, which includes the 49ers’ side of things. Jimmy Garoppolo was a full participant all week and is healthy for this matchup, while Kwon Alexander and Dontae Johnson have already been ruled out.

McVay said Friday that assuming Kiser is able to play against the 49ers, he will get the start at inside linebacker. Troy Reeder could still get some playing time and Kenny Young is likely to be the No. 2 LB, but Kiser will reclaim his role as the starter.

Kickoff on Sunday night is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.