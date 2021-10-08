Rams Week 5 snap counts: Big changes made on defense vs. Seahawks

The Rams’ defense had its worst performance of the season against the Cardinals in Week 4, allowing 37 points and 465 total yards. David Long Jr. was exposed, the run defense struggled to stop Chase Edmonds and James Conner and there were too many big plays given up.

It seems that terrible showing led to some major changes in Week 5 against the Seahawks. Long, Kenny Young and A’Shawn Robinson all played their fewest snaps of the season, which led to more playing time for Robert Rochell, Troy Reeder and Greg Gaines. That’s easy to see in the snap counts from Thursday’s win over Seattle, which we break down below.

Offense

There weren’t many differences in the offensive snap counts this week compared to the previous four games. Robert Woods only missed one snap, leading the receivers with 66 snaps played. Cooper Kupp played 88%, and Van Jefferson played 58%, which was his smallest share of the season thus far. DeSean Jackson played his usual number of snaps, getting on the field for 20 plays.

Tyler Higbee left the game for a brief time with a shoulder injury, but he was still on the field for 84% of the snaps. Johnny Mundt filled in with 28 snaps (42%), so both players got plenty of opportunities on offense.

At running back, Darrell Henderson Jr. still played 66% of the snaps. That was his lowest percentage of the season, mostly because he left the game with an injury in the first half before returning shortly after. Sony Michel touched the ball 12 times on his 23 snaps, most of which came on one drive.

Defense

Here’s where the changes are noticeable. David Long played at least 57% of the defensive snaps in each of the first four games, but against the Seahawks, he only played seven snaps, most of which came after Darious Williams got hurt. He was clearly demoted for Rochell, who played a career-high 83% of the snaps. We’ll see if this change sticks in Week 6 after Rochell struggled, but there’s been a loss of confidence in Long.

A’Shawn Robinson is another player who played less than he has all season. He was on the field for just 13 snaps, 22 fewer than he played last week against the Cardinals. He was even out-snapped by Michael Hoecht, who played 16 snaps, as well as Greg Gaines (23 snaps). Jonah Williams rotated in for six snaps, too.

At linebacker, Troy Reeder played most of the game, only coming off for 14 plays. He played 51 snaps compared to 42 for Young, the first time all season that Reeder played more than Young. Perhaps the coaching staff sees Reeder as the better linebacker moving forward.

At safety, nothing changed. There was still no sign of Terrell Burgess, with Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller each playing 100% of the snaps. Nick Scott only played 19, but he made them count with four tackles and an interception.

As far as the pass rush goes, Terrell Lewis remains the starter opposite Leonard Floyd. He played a career-high 63% of the snaps on defense as his role continues to grow. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo was limited to 17 snaps as the No. 3 edge rusher.

