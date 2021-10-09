Rams Week 5 report card: Grading every position vs. Seahawks

There was a lot to like coming out of the Rams’ Week 5 win over the Seahawks, especially given the circumstances. They were on a short week and playing on the road in a packed house at Lumen Field, playing well in a hostile environment against a division rival.

And they still managed to grab a 26-17 win over the Seahawks, improving their record to 4-1 and keeping pace with the Cardinals in the NFC West. This week’s report card had some clear bright spots, but also some glaring weaknesses.

Quarterback: B+

Matthew Stafford played well, but he wasn’t close to perfect. He overthrew a few receivers early in the game and threw a terrible interception in the end zone, but he bounced back in the second half and helped carry the Rams to victory with some impressive plays down the stretch.

He consistently completed passes for big gains over the middle, frequently targeting Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods on in-breaking routes, which the Seahawks had no answer for. Aside from a handful of missed throws, Stafford was rock solid.

Running back: B+

For the second straight week, Darrell Henderson Jr. rushed for at least 80 yards despite not getting more than 20 carries. He had 82 yards on 17 rushes in this game and added another 17-yard reception, overcoming an apparent injury that took him out of the game briefly.

Sony Michel rushed 11 times for 37 yards with one touchdown, breaking off a good run for 15 yards up the middle. He didn’t put up big numbers, but he was effective on the one drive that Henderson was out for.

Wide receiver: A

What a performance this was from the wide receivers. Robert Woods led the way with 12 catches for 150 yards, finally breaking out for the first time this season in a big way. Cooper Kupp added seven catches for 92 yards, too, while DeSean Jackson had a huge 68-yard reception deep down the field.

All three were important parts of the win, making plays that helped move the chains and keep drives alive. The one negative was Van Jefferson’s drop in the red zone on what would’ve been a touchdown.

Tight end: B

Tyler Higbee caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Stafford in this one, his second score of the season. It was just one of two catches he had in the game, however, totaling 14 yards. Johnny Mundt remains a non-factor as a receiver, but he continues to be effective as a blocker on the edge, especially in the running game.

With so many weapons on offense, it’s hard for the Rams to get their tight ends involved much, but they do more than just catch passes.

Offensive line: B+

Stafford was only hit three times and sacked once in this game, with the Seahawks pressuring him nine times. It was yet another strong performance from the offensive line, particularly by Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. He gave up just one pressure and earned an 85.2 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, continuing to defy the odds by playing at such a high level at 39 years old.

David Edwards did struggle, however. He was beat twice by his man and allowed tackles for a loss in the running game, but for the most part, the offensive line played well.

Defensive line: A

Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines were the top defensive linemen for the Rams in this one, playing the most snaps among the team’s big men. They combined for 13 pressures one sack and nine stops in the running game, led by Donald, of course.

A’Shawn Robinson’s role was reduced to just 13 snaps, but he still managed to make three tackles despite his limited workload. The defensive line is a strength of this team, especially with the combo of Donald and Joseph-Day.

Inside linebacker: C+

The concerns about the Rams’ inside linebackers have been warranted and there could be a change coming in terms of who plays the most snaps at this position moving forward. Kenny Young only played 42 snaps compared to Troy Reeder’s 51, perhaps signaling a personnel shift. Neither played particularly well, with Reeder missing two tackles and Young failing in coverage when tasked with matching up with running backs out of the backfield.

Outside linebacker: B

Leonard Floyd just keeps missing tackles this season. He has a tackling grade of 28.1 from Pro Football Focus due to his eight whiffs in five games. He missed a season-high three tackles on Thursday night, including one that could’ve gone for a sack against Russell Wilson. On the bright side, he did have four pressures and made two run stops.

Terrell Lewis was a standout in this one, too, despite missing one tackle himself. He had five pressures and a sack, setting the tone at right outside linebacker.

Cornerback: C+

Seattle only threw for 283 yards with two touchdowns and two picks, but when the defense allows a 98-yard drive to Geno Smith in the fourth quarter, it’s not a great sign for the secondary. Jalen Ramsey gave up a couple of big plays to DK Metcalf in coverage – one of which was a touchdown – and Robert Rochell had his own lapses in coverage, including a touchdown surrendered of his own. Darious Williams was only targeted three times and gave up just two catches for 17 yards before getting hurt, so he didn’t play poorly.

Safety: C

It might be time for the Rams to consider making a change at safety. Taylor Rapp has been bad in coverage, allowing 15 catches on 20 targets for 218 yards, according to PFF. He gave up a 25-yard catch to Tyler Lockett early in Thursday’s game and has missed one tackle each week.

Jordan Fuller played well and allowed just one 4-yard catch on three targets, so that was a positive development for the second-year safety. Nick Scott’s pick at the end of the game was huge and he made three tackles in only 19 snaps.

Special teams: C-

This was a bizarrely bad game for Matt Gay. He missed an extra point attempt and kicked two of his kickoffs out of bounds, setting the Seahawks up at the 40-yard line. Tutu Atwell looked hesitant and uninterested in contact in the return game, falling down and fumbling the ball out of bounds on the opening kickoff.

The special teams unit has been a weakness all season and it must improve – and soon.

