Rams Week 3 report card: Grading every position vs. Cardinals

The Rams took care of the Cardinals on Sunday to earn their second win of the season and their 11th victory in 12 tries against Arizona since 2017. Los Angeles is getting progressively better as the season progresses, even though there are still plenty of spots where the team can improve.

We handed out grades for every position group on the team in Week 3, and overall, the report card is much more positive than it was the previous two weeks.

Quarterback: A-

This was a much better performance from Matthew Stafford compared to the first two weeks. He had zero turnover-worthy plays and while he didn’t have a touchdown pass, two throws were dropped by his receivers on plays that should’ve gone for touchdowns. He looked very comfortable in the pocket and when he did face pressure, he did a nice job extending the play or getting the ball out quickly enough to avoid a sack.

Running back: B+

Cam Akers led the way with 61 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts, his best game of the season. Darrell Henderson Jr. only got four carries, which he turned into 17 yards, despite playing about half the game. Akers’ goal line fumble nearly proved to be costly and it’s certainly not a mistake the Rams want him to make again, but he played well overall.

Wide receiver: C+

We didn’t get the usual seven-catch, 90-yard game from Cooper Kupp on Sunday, but he did have 44 yards receiving and 20 yards rushing, as well as one touchdown. Unfortunately, both he and Allen Robinson dropped would-be touchdown passes. Robinson was limited to just two catches for 23 yards on five targets.

Ben Skowronek was surprisingly the bright spot in this group, leading the team with 66 yards receiving and also doing an excellent job as a blocker when lined up as a fullback.

Tight end: B+

Tyler Higbee has gotten a ton of usage in the first three weeks, catching another four passes for 61 yards on Sunday. Kendall Blanton caught his only target for 28 yards, so he and Higbee combined for 89 yards on just five targets. For a position as thin as tight end is for the Rams, Higbee and Blanton did a nice job against the Cardinals.

Offensive line: A-

The line has been shuffled several times already this year but the unit Los Angeles trotted out on Sunday worked well together. Joe Noteboom was excellent at left tackle, as was David Edwards next to him at guard. There were too many penalties as a whole – four total on the offensive line – but Stafford had time to survey the field and Akers was given good running lanes on the ground.

Defensive line: B+

The D-line was a big part of the Rams holding James Conner to just 39 yards on 13 carries. Aaron Donald was great as a pass rusher, recording a team-high four pressures, and he also made four stops in the running game. Greg Gaines was effective as a run defender, and even Marquise Copeland drew a holding penalty on one of the six snaps he played.

Inside linebacker: B+

Ernest Jones and Bobby Wagner continue to play well next to each other and they both stood out on defense Sunday. Jones did miss two tackles, which is uncharacteristic for him, but Wagner made three stops and nine total tackles. He just wasn’t very effective when the Rams sent him on the blitz.

Outside linebacker: B+

Terrell Lewis is coming into his own as a pass rusher opposite Leonard Floyd, recording one pressure and a sack against the Cardinals. Floyd registered three pressures of his own to rank second on the team, but he still hasn’t brought down a quarterback for his first sack. That will come if he keeps generating pressure, though.

Cornerback: A-

With no Troy Hill, Cobie Durant or David Long Jr., the Rams had turned to Derion Kendrick and Grant Haley in the secondary. They both played really well, all things considered, helping keep the Cardinals offense in check. Jalen Ramsey had his best game of the season, too, breaking up two passes and making one tackle for a loss. The Rams really showed their cornerback depth in this game.

Safety: B-

Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott played every snap with Jordan Fuller out, and although they missed a total of three tackles together, they were solid in coverage and helped against the run. Terrell Burgess was the third safety and made one tackle.

Special teams: A

Brandon Powell had a 31-yard kickoff return and a 22-yard punt return, showing some juice on special teams. Michael Hoecht blocked a punt on the opening drive and Matt Gay made both of his field goal attempts in an all-around good day from the special teams unit after a rough Week 2.

