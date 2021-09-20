Rams Week 2 snap counts: DeSean Jackson, Terrell Burgess barely play vs. Colts

Sean McVay doesn’t lack options on offense or defense this season, given the Los Angeles Rams’ depth across the roster. He can go five deep at wide receiver, three deep at running back and has about four safeties who are more than capable of being starters.

But on Sunday against the Colts, McVay let his starters do most of the work, particularly on offense. He rarely pulled his top players from the field, which led to minimal roles for DeSean Jackson, Johnny Mundt and Tutu Atwell.

On defense, he and Raheem Morris went a little deeper into the depth chart, but not deep enough to get Terrell Burgess involved.

Here are the snap counts on each side of the ball from the Rams’ Week 2 win.

Offense

There wasn’t much of a rotation on offense in this game, particularly at wide receiver. Cooper Kupp played all 59 snaps, Robert Woods only missed one play, and Van Jefferson played all but five of the offensive snaps. DeSean Jackson was a non-factory, only getting on the field three times, and Tutu Atwell didn’t see the field once on offense. Tyler Higbee played every offensive snap for the second straight week, which are the only two games he’s been out there for 100% of the plays in his career. Johnny Mundt played three snaps, so this was very clearly an 11 personnel-heavy game. Darrell Henderson played 40 snaps before getting injured, which led to Sony Michel taking over as the lead back. Michel played 16 snaps and carried it 10 times in that limited action, a good showing in his first extended action. Jake Funk subbed in three times late in the game.

Defense

Jalen Ramsey was the only defensive player to play every snap. Darious Williams, Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller all played 66 of the 67 snaps, so it was just one play that they missed. They remain the four most important players in the secondary. Terrell Burgess still doesn’t have a role on this defense, which is one of the biggest surprises through two weeks. After playing zero snaps in the opener, he got in just one play this week. Nick Scott is ahead of him in the safety pecking order; Scott played 13 snaps on Sunday. Aaron Donald and Sebastian Joseph-Day led the defensive line with 93% and 72% of the snaps played, respectively. A’Shawn Robinson saw an uptick in his playing time from Week 1, playing 27 snaps against the Colts. Greg Gaines (26 snaps), Jonah Williams (11) and Michael Hoecht (6) were the rotational backups up front. Kenny Young played 43 snaps before getting ejected. After that, he was replaced by Troy Reeder as the top linebacker, with Ernest Jones coming in when the Rams were in their base defense. Jones played nine snaps, the first action of his NFL career. Leonard Floyd was on the field for 81% of the defensive plays, with Justin Hollins playing 50 snaps (75%) opposite him. Terrell Lewis played 14 snaps and Justin Lawler got three reps, himself, as they were the only other edge rushers to get in the game.

