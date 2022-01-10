Rams Week 18 snap counts: Cam Akers plays 13 snaps in return, Van Jefferson still WR3

The Los Angeles Rams had no players who were inactive on Sunday due to injury, giving Sean McVay almost a full complement of players to use against the San Francisco 49ers. He still leaned heavily on his starters, but the Rams did mix things up a bit with heavy packages on offense and more defensive packages with two inside linebackers on the field.

Additionally, injuries caused a shakeup at safety toward the end of the game, thrusting Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott into bigger roles.

The snap counts also show how much Cam Akers played in his return from an Achilles tear and once again proved that Van Jefferson is the No. 3 receiver after seeing a limited role last week.

Offense

In his return from an Achilles tear, Cam Akers played 13 snaps (20%). It was an accomplishment on its own just to be out there this quickly, less than six months after suffering the injury. Sony Michel did most of the heavy lifting again, playing 80% of the snaps and carrying it 21 times.

After Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson were close in playing time last week, Jefferson once again showed he’s still the No. 3 receiver. He played 28 more snaps than Skowronek, though he was only targeted three times. Cooper Kupp played all but one snap on offense and Odell Beckham Jr. played 51 of a possible 65 snaps as the No. 2 wideout.

At tight end, Tyler Higbee played every snap except for four, and he likely would’ve played all 65 if not for an injury that knocked him out of the game briefly. Kendall Blanton replaced him on those four snaps.

Joe Noteboom and Coleman Shelton were used a handful of times as extra linemen, playing 10 and eight snaps, respectively. Neither was particularly effective as blockers, though.

Defense

Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams both played the entire game, the only two defenders to do so. Jordan Fuller injured his ankle in the fourth quarter and Taylor Rapp appeared to get hurt toward the end of the game, too. That likely led to Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess playing more, particularly in Burgess’ case.

Greg Gaines only came off the field for one play, which is incredible for a nose tackle who broke a bone in his hand two weeks ago. Aaron Donald played 97% of the snaps, and A’Shawn Robinson made a big impact in his 39 snaps played. Marquise Copeland was the only other defensive lineman to play.

Leonard Floyd wasn’t very effective in his 64 snaps played, only generating one pressure. Von Miller played 81% of the snaps, while Justin Hollins and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo each played 10 snaps.

Dont’e Deayon was once again the third cornerback, playing 29 snaps compared to just 14 for David Long Jr. Neither player was effective in coverage, struggling against the likes of Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings.

Troy Reeder and Travin Howard were both on the field a lot, playing 63 and 47 snaps, respectively. The Rams tried to counter the 49ers’ run-heavy offense with less nickel and more base defenses, but it was ineffective.

