Rams Week 17 snap counts: Greg Gaines’ snaps limited vs. Chargers

The Rams were blown out by the Chargers on Sunday afternoon, losing 31-10 at SoFi Stadium as the road team. They were once again shorthanded on both sides of the ball, missing several starters – including Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

They didn’t go very deep into the depth chart against the Chargers, mostly sticking to the players who started the game on the field, but a handful of backups did get their shot in Week 17.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Sunday’s loss.

Offense

The Rams’ five offensive linemen played every snap, including Chandler Brewer in his first game back from IR. Baker Mayfield was the sixth offensive player to play every snap despite it being a blowout.

Van Jefferson was once again the leading receiver, playing all but three snaps. Tutu Atwell was the No. 2 receiver with an 84% snap share, though he only caught two passes for 10 yards. Brandon Powell was third, with Lance McCutcheon and Austin Trammell barely playing offense.

Tyler Higbee played all but five snaps, and Brycen Hopkins was on the field for 19 snaps as the No. 2 tight end. Jared Pinkney played one snap after being called up from the practice squad.

Cam Akers continues to own the backfield, playing 78% of the snaps. Malcolm Brown only played eight snaps but he made one count with a 23-yard touchdown run. Kyren Williams barely saw the field, playing just three snaps.

Defense

The usual four played every snap on Sunday: Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp, Troy Hill and Bobby Wagner. Nick Scott missed a handful of plays with a shoulder injury but was able to return.

Greg Gaines surprisingly only played 14 snaps, likely due to a shoulder injury that he was nursing in practice. The Rams probably didn’t want to push him in the penultimate game. Jonah Williams, Marquise Copeland and Bobby Brown stepped up on the defensive line, as did Earnest Brown IV (55%).

Michael Hoecht actually out-snapped Leonard Floyd by one play at outside linebacker. Larrell Murchison played 38% of the snaps as the backup, out-snapping Keir Thomas (12) and Daniel Hardy (7).

Cobie Durant remained the No. 3 cornerback, playing 75% of the snaps. No other cornerback besides himself, Ramsey and Hill played, so Derion Kendrick and David Long Jr. were on the bench all game.

Ernest Jones played 66% of the snaps next to Wagner, which is about what he usually plays.

