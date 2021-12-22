Rams Week 15 snap counts: Backups step up with starters sidelined

The Rams have always been a team that leans heavily on its starters, keeping them on the field for most of the game and rarely changing lineups on either side of the ball. But in the last two weeks, they’ve been forced to adapt due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the locker room.

Against the Seahawks on Tuesday night, the Rams had three new starters on the field due to Rob Havenstein, Jordan Fuller and Tyler Higbee still being sidelined by COVID.

Bobby Evans and Nick Scott played every snap, while Kendall Blanton was on the field for most of the game, too. Here’s a look at the snap counts from Week 15 broken down on offense and defense.

Offense

Bobby Evans filled in for Rob Havenstein and Joe Noteboom at right tackle after both players tested positive for COVID-19 and were forced to sit out. He played every snap alongside the other four starters up front.

Cooper Kupp led the wide receivers with 62 snaps, followed by Van Jefferson and his 61 snaps. Odell Beckham Jr. only played 76% of the snaps as the Rams varied their personnel groupings and also gave Ben Skowronek some opportunities in Beckham’s place.

Kendall Blanton assumed the role of Tyler Higbee for the second straight week, playing 65% of the snaps. Brycen Hopkins played a bunch as the No. 2 tight end and caught his first NFL pass, too.

At running back, Sony Michel still owns the backfield. He played 73% of the snaps compared to 27% for Darrell Henderson Jr., giving the Rams no reason to make a change at this time.

Defense

With Jordan Fuller on the COVID list, Nick Scott was elevated to a starting role and he played every single snap next to Taylor Rapp. He played well, too, earning his second-highest PFF grade of the season (83.1).

Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams remained the starting cornerbacks, playing every single snap once again. Dont’e Deayon and David Long Jr. were used almost interchangeably when the Rams went to their sub-packages, playing 34 and 33 snaps, respectively.

Aaron Donald played every snap for the first time this season, staying on the field for all 57 plays. Greg Gaines was close behind with a 96% snap share, continuing his ascension as the starting nose tackle. A’Shawn Robinson was limited to 23 snaps and Marquise Copeland played just four snaps.

Ernest Jones played a season-high 96% of the snaps, remaining the starter ahead of Troy Reeder, who played just 24 snaps. Both players have had better games, but it’s encouraging to see Jones remain the starter.

Von Miller and Leonard Floyd each played 48 snaps as the starting edge rushers, but Justin Hollins and Jamir Jones also got on the field. Hollins played 15 snaps, all at outside linebacker, and Jones got out there for three reps.

