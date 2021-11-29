Rams Week 12 snap counts: Backups barely play vs. Packers

The Rams have been ravaged by injuries in the last month or so, particularly at tight end and wide receiver. That’s caused the starters to play even more than they already were, with Sean McVay not trusting players who were third, fourth or fifth string when the season began.

Against the Packers, the Rams didn’t give their backups much playing time at all. Only three non-starters got on the field on offense, with the top 11 guys rarely coming off for breathers. On defense, there was a bigger spread of starters and backups, but the rotation at edge rusher and cornerback wasn’t very deep at all.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from Week 12, beginning with the offense.

Offense

As you can see, eight of the Rams’ 11 starters played every snap. Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee never came off the field, nor did Matthew Stafford or the five starting linemen.

Van Jefferson played 61 of a possible 62 snaps, as did Odell Beckham Jr. in his second game with the Rams. With Ben Skowronek out, the Rams had very little choice but to play their top three receivers almost all game long. Landen Akers played just one snap as the fourth wideout.

Darrell Henderson Jr. played 50 of the 62 snaps, leaving only 12 for Sony Michel.

Kendall Blanton’s one snap came on a kneel down at the end of the first half. It shows how critical Higbee is to this offense because if he were to go down, the Rams would have almost no options at tight end.

Defense

Jalen Ramsey, Taylor Rapp and Jordan Fuller played every snap, as they typically do. Darious Williams missed just one snap out of 82, with the same going for Aaron Donald.

Greg Gaines continues to play a massive role for the Rams in place of Sebastian Joseph-Day, playing all but six snaps Sunday. He’s even out-snapping A’Shawn Robinson, who played 37 snaps as the third defensive lineman.

Dont’e Deayon was the third and only other cornerback behind Ramsey and Williams. David Long Jr. didn’t play a single snap, nor did Robert Rochell.

Story continues

Leonard Floyd and Von Miller were the top two edge rushers, as expected, playing 63 and 61 snaps, respectively. Terrell Lewis played 22 snaps and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo played 18 as the fourth edge rusher, though he did have three pressures on only eight pass-rush opportunities.

Troy Reeder is still the top linebacker in L.A., playing 77% of the snaps. Ernest Jones was the No. 2 guy with a 72% snap share, but it’s puzzling that the Rams keep Reeder out there in sub-packages over Jones.

1

1