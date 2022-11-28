Rams Week 12 snap counts: Atwell plays career-high, Williams becomes RB1

Though we don’t have an official count, it’s probably been a really long time since the Rams have had to play as many players as they have this season. Injuries have ravaged the roster, causing them to go deeper into the depth chart than any other season under Sean McVay.

On Sunday against the Chiefs, there were times when the offense resembled the one we saw playing in the preseason. Only three starters from Week 1 were on the field to begin the game: Rob Havenstein, Coleman Shelton and Tyler Higbee.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Rams’ 26-10 loss to the Chiefs in Week 12, and there are some names you probably never expected to see playing as much as they did when the season began.

Offense

The Rams made it through a game where the entire offensive line played every snap, which is rare for this team in 2022. That’s not to say the line played well, but we’ll save that for another time.

Bryce Perkins started his first career game and played every snap, never coming off the field for backup John Wolford.

Kyren Williams pulled way ahead of Cam Akers as the No. 1 running back, playing 38 of a possible 54 snaps on offense. Akers played the other 16 and finished with eight touches to Williams’ 14.

With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson out, the Rams turned to Van Jefferson, Ben Skoronek, Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell and Lance McCutcheon at wide receiver. Jefferson played the most of anyone, but Atwell played a career-high 28 snaps in the loss – more than even Powell and McCutcheon.

Tyler Higbee was barely noticed in the game against the Chiefs, not seeing one pass thrown his way. he only played 32 snaps, too, which was just 10 more than Brycen Hopkins. Roger Carter Jr. played one snap after cracking Sean McVay in the jaw.

Defense

In addition to the changes made on offense, the Rams mixed things up a little bit on defense. the same four players played every snap again, with Troy Hill playing all but one of the 76 plays.

Leonard Floyd’s playing time increased with a 97% snap share after the team cut Justin Hollins last week. Down to just two traditional edge rushers (Floyd and Terrell Lewis), it was interesting to see Michael Hoecht play 64 snaps. He suddenly overtook Lewis, who played 14 snaps, as the No. 2 outside linebacker, which was a dramatic change.

Greg Gaines played the most of any defensive lineman, seven more snaps than Aaron Donald played. Jonah Williams and Marquise Copeland each played 24 snaps, helping replace the injured A’Shawn Robinson. Bobby Brown III played five snaps.

The back-and-forth between Derion Kendrick and David Long Jr. continued on Sunday, this time with Kendrick playing more than Long. Raheem Morris can’t seem to make up his mind between those two, though Cobie Durant and Robert Rochell continue to get zero opportunities.

Ernest Jones played his usual role with a 64% snap share alongside Bobby Wagner. No real change there.

