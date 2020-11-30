Rams Week 12 snap counts: Ramsey and Williams see reduced roles vs. 49ers

For the most part this season, Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams have been the Rams’ top two cornerbacks – both in level of play and snap share. But on Sunday against the 49ers, Brandon Staley reduced both of their roles dramatically for some reason.

Sean McVay didn’t give an explanation after the 23-20 loss, but after looking at the snap counts, it’s clear that their playing time was limited compared to recent weeks. That wasn’t the only interesting development with the Rams’ snap counts this week, either.

Below, we’ll examine who played how much in the loss to the 49ers, beginning with the offense where Josh Reynolds once again outsnapped Cooper Kupp, and Van Jefferson didn’t play a single snap.

Offense

Running back: It was a fairly even split between the three running backs in L.A., but this time around, it was Malcolm Brown getting the most playing time. He played 25 snaps, Darrell Henderson played 20 and Cam Akers was out there for 17. Akers was the only productive one of the three, rushing for 84 yards on nine carries. Some fans are simply waiting for him to take over as the lead back, but the Rams are insistent on using all three. Wide receiver: Robert Woods didn’t miss any of the 62 snaps, and Reynolds only came off the field for one play. But Kupp played 55 of the 62 plays, which is 89% and the fewest of the three receivers. No other wideouts got in the game – Van Jefferson didn’t play a single snap – but it remains a mystery as to why Reynolds keeps outsnapping Kupp. Tight end: Tyler Higbee was questionable coming into this one due to an elbow injury, but he played 61% of the snaps, so he wasn’t exactly limited much by it. Gerald Everett played 47%, with Johnny Mundt chipping in three plays. It was an unproductive day for the tight ends, with the three combining for three catches and 22 yards. Offensive line: There was nothing surprising with this group. All five starters played every snap in the game, never coming off the field.

Story continues

Defense

Defensive line: A’Shawn Robinson’s role continues to grow by the week, as he played 22 of the 72 defensive snaps (31%). Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers led the group with 61 and 54 snaps played, respectively. Morgan Fox rotated in for 30 snaps as his role remains steady, with Greg Gaines playing 13 snaps behind Sebastian Joseph-Day, who played 33 snaps. Inside linebacker: Troy Reeder took over for Micah Kiser and played 96% of the defensive plays. Kenny Young was once again the No. 2 inside linebacker, but he was limited to just 33 snaps; he only made one tackle on those 33 snaps. No other linebackers got in the game, so it was all on Reeder and Young. Outside linebacker: Leonard Floyd missed just seven snaps, maintaining his role as the top edge rusher for the Rams. Samson Ebukam pulled ahead of Justin Hollins on the weakside, playing 33 snaps on defense compared to Hollins’ 26. Surprisingly, no other edge rushers got in the game, with Jachai Polite and Natrez Patrick only playing special teams. Cornerback: Here’s where things get really interesting. Except Week 8 against the Dolphins when he was sick, Jalen Ramsey had played every defensive snap this season prior to Sunday’s game. Against the 49ers, he was on the field just 69% of the time. There were several instances where he and Williams were standing on the sideline with Troy Hill and David Long in the game. Williams’ role was also reduced to just 50% of the snaps, yet Hill played 90%. Long was out there for 22 plays, which is the second-most he’s played all year. No injuries or issues were announced for Ramsey and Williams, but their lack of involvement was stunning in a game where Deebo Samuel dominated. Safety: John Johnson and Jordan Fuller were the only defenders to play every snap on Sunday. Nick Scott was the third safety 50% of the time as he keeps carving out a role for himself in the absence of Taylor Rapp and Terrell Burgess.